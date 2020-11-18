RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.49 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

