Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Sells 84,180 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

