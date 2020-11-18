Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $39.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.