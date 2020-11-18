Royal Bank of Canada Increases Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to $64.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF opened at $42.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. Emera has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.