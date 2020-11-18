Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Royal Gold worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

