RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

