SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt Sells 499 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $21,212.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

