Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman Buys 11,350 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.