SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 279.3% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.0 days.

SALRF stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

