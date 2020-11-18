Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.