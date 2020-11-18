SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SBA Communications by 29.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 338.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 65.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,867.26 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

