Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

