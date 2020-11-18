Scotiabank Downgrades Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Sector Perform

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $22.53 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

