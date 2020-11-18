Scotiabank Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $70.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

CCDBF opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

