Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) PT Set at €74.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) received a €74.20 ($87.29) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.16 ($84.90).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €64.35 ($75.71) on Tuesday. Scout24 AG has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

About Scout24 AG (G24.F)

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

