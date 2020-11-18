Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King upped their price target on CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.23. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

