Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.04 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.27. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.52% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMICY. HSBC lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.

SMICY opened at $14.72 on Monday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

