Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

