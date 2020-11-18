Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.