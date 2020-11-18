Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 184,037 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,659 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRG opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $620.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

