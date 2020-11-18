Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Expands By 279.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, an increase of 279.1% from the October 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,727,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 454,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

