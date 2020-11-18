Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Decreases By 78.9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNDF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

