Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Increases By 300.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

