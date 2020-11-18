Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Grows By 300.0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.83% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

