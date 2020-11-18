Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Increases By 275.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKRKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

