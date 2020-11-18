Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Increases By 300.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Toto stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Toto has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

