Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Increases By 266.7%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WFCF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

