SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Shares of SLG opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 211.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

