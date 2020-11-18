Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 115.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,716 shares of company stock worth $10,366,166. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.