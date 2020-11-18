SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SLM worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SLM by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 515,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.