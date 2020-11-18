SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CWYUF stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

