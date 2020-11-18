SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to $27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CWYUF opened at $19.19 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

