SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,743 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 758,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

