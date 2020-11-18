SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.