SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 114.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 60.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $394.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.52. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.