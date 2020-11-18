Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $72.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

