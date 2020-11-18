Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $78.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

