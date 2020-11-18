Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

