Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

Sprott stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $760.26 million and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

