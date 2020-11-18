STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $30.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

