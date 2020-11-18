Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 276.2% in October

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGBLY stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.