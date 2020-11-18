Stephane Bancel Sells 21,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $66,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.