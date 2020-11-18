Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $103.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

