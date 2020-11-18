Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,908 call options on the company. This is an increase of 730% compared to the average daily volume of 591 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

RVP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.