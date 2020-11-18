Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 52,385 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 852% compared to the average daily volume of 5,505 put options.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,837,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

VIAC stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

