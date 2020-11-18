StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of StoneCo worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 212,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after buying an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.