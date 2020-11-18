StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.85 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $2.94 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

