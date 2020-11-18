Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Up 279.1% in October

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 279.1% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Strattner Financial Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Strattner Financial Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

