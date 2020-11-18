SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 64,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $356.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $320,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,856.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

