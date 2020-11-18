Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $21.93 on Monday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

